Dig This: Plants that might bring you luck

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Did you know that there are some easy-to-grow houseplants that are also believed to bring a person luck or help them find love? AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, did a little digging into Celtic folklore and shows us some plants that are considered ‘lucky’. AJ also demonstrates how to re-pot an indoor houseplant which is something he says many of us need to do this time of year.

The Petitti Team summed up all of AJ’s tips:

Try Irish Moss this St. Patrick’s Day, a symbol of money, luck, and protection. According to Celtic folklore, it is carried during times of trouble to improve prosperity and spirituality. It works great as an indoor houseplant, but it’s also a hardy perennial, which means you can plant it outdoors once the temperatures heat up and the soil is workable! Other “lucky” houseplants to enjoy include Oxalis (Shamrock Plant), Braided Money Tree, Lucky Bamboo, Snake Plant, Orchid, and Peace Lily.

Re-potting houseplants in early spring – Because plants are moving from a state of winter dormancy to active spring growth, now is the time to reinvigorate indoor plants that have become rootbound by re-potting them. Remove the plant from the pot; trim off the bottom 1-2” of old, thick roots; score the side roots; “size up” to a slightly larger pot; add fresh potting soil; water; fertilize. Using tools like self-watering pots and moisture meters are a great way to overcome any concerns about overwatering.

Growing herbs indoors – One herb that is best grown outdoors during the heat of summer is Genovese Basil. Because it requires long daylight hours and higher temperatures, it tends to be difficult to overwinter as an indoor houseplant. If interested in growing basil indoors, try Greek Columnar Basil, which tends to do better than Genovese Basil indoors.