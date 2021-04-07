Dig This: It’s time to ‘wake up’ your lawn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Just like a person needs a good breakfast after a restful night’s sleep, your lawn is hungry after winter. Ken Zawicki from Petitti Garden Centers explains the steps you need to take to properly ‘wake up’ your lawn and the Petitti team created this checklist:
- Rake the lawn to remove leaves/debris and to increase air circulation at the soil level.
- Apply Lightning Lime™ to raise the pH of the soil, making fertilizer more effective.
- Apply your Scotts® STEP® 1 fertilizer, which includes lawn food and a crabgrass control to cut down on weed problems later (choose Step 1 for seeding, if planning to overseed your lawn).
- Patch any bare spots in the lawn with EZ Seed® and generally overseed the lawn to thicken it, using your grass seed mix of choice.
- If moss is a problem in your lawn (it grows in shady, wet areas where other plants/grasses won’t), apply MossEX™ to kill and control it.
- *Bonus Tip: Be sure to fertilize all your evergreens and acid-loving, flowering shrubs now with organic Holly-tone®. Use Plant-tone® for deciduous and other trees, shrubs, and perennials.