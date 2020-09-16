Dig This: It’s time to plant bulbs if you want tulips, daffodils or hyacinths next Spring

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you want to enjoy tulips, daffodils or hyacinths in your yard next Spring, now is the time to get those bulbs planted. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel got a lesson from the president of Petitti Garden Centers, AJ Petitti. The Petitti team compiled AJ’s tips and reminds you that planting fall bulbs, aka hardy spring-bloomers, only takes one single planting to be rewarded year after year when the flowers come up.
Some examples of fall bulbs:
- Crocus – These tiny purple flowers are the first to come up in early spring. With short grassy foliage that blends in well, they have a particularly charming effect when planted in the lawn.
- Allium – These members of the onion family produce 3-foot-tall stems with massive, globe-shaped purple flower heads.
- Snowdrops – These sweet-looking plants deliver white, bell-shaped flowers that wake up as the snow begins to melt.
- Hyacinth – These flowers are available in a rainbow of colors and create an amazing fragrance, plus they’re incredibly resistant to all animals.
- Daffodils – Another option offering incredible deer resistance, these are always a friendly, cheerful choice for the spring-blooming garden.
- Tulips – These plants offer striking, vibrant flower color in a variety of hues, but they are candy for the deer, so be sure to grow them in protected areas or make sure you apply Plantskydd® granules and spray as they emerge in the spring.
Keep bulb planting easy and enjoyable by using a long-handled bulb planting tool, and be sure to fertilize with Bulb-tone® at the time of planting. No winter care is necessary, just wait for the surprise of gorgeous blooms next spring!