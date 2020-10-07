Dig This: How to put your garden to bed for winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer simply could not believe how quickly AJ Petitti created a gorgeous Fall container garden. Of course as President of Petitti Garden Centers, AJ knows the best flowers to use and the right way to plant them, but AJ says it's so simple anyone can do it!

The Petitti Team put together these tips to help us:Freshen up existing container gardens by simply identifying select summer plants that are weary and swapping them out for fall seasonal plants.Start a brand new container garden with fall favorites like mums, celosia, spikes, flowering kale, and ornamental peppers. Loosen up the roots as you plant, and don’t be afraid to pack the plants in. Consider using AquaPots® by Proven Winners®, which are self-watering, durable, designer ceramic containers that make maintenance a breeze.Check out ready-made, grab ‘n go container gardens at your favorite garden center. New this year, Petitti’s is offering SuperCal® fall petunia combo planters, featuring hybrid petunia-calibrachoa varieties in flavors like Caramel, Cinnamon, and French Vanilla that are designed to hold up well into the fall season, even as cooler temperatures prevail.