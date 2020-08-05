Dig This: How to extend life of summer annuals

LEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s been a long, hot summer and annual flowers are looking tired and leggy. You can freshen them up and extend their life well into Fall by giving them a good ‘haircut’. AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, also explained to Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer what we need to be on the lookout for in our vegetable gardens this time of year. The Petitti team has these tips:

Extending Your Annuals

Freshen up summer annuals by giving them a “haircut” and feeding them with Osmocote® (repeat every 4-6 weeks). It may feel odd to cut the plants but they’ll thank you in a matter of days with full, fresh growth and flowering that will persist through October – especially when it comes to plants that appreciate cooler fall temperatures, like petunias.

Garden Update

Harvest vegetables regularly. Allowing fruit to sit on the plants too long will cause them to over-ripen and potentially draw pests or create the conditions for disease.

Cut herbs back continually, so they can be enjoyed fresh or processed and stored. Allowing them to bolt and go to flower will toughen the foliage, change the flavor, and cause the plant to shut down early.

Whiteflies are starting to show up on tomato plants. Apply Captain Jack’s Dead Bug Brew® on the top and undersides of leaves, an organic insecticide that controls for whitefly and a myriad of other garden pests.