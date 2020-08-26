Dig This: Garden Harvest & Fall Color

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s one of AJ Petitti’s favorite times of the year when he gets to step into the Fox 8 garden and do some harvesting — today he even harvested some peanuts!!! AJ noticed a few pests were visiting too and shared some great tips for to nip that issue in the bud!

The Petitti team shared these specific recommendations from AJ’s segment today:

Garden Update: It’s harvest time for peaches, tomatoes…even peanuts! Be sure to harvest from plants continually, pull out any overly-diseased plants before the issue spreads to other plants, and spray with Captain Jack’s Dead Bug Brew® to control pests.

Fall Plants: With Labor Day Weekend right around the corner, it’s time to get excited for fall-blooming plants! Perennials like Hardy Hibiscus and Fall Sedum are coming into bloom now and are an excellent choice for ensuring fall color year after year. Brilliant annuals like Celosia, Ornamental Peppers, Flowering Cabbage & Kale, Pansies & Violas, and classic Hardy Mums are also arriving in garden centers now.