CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kristi Capel is in the vegetable garden with AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, talking about fall bulbs (including garlic) and also learning about putting the garden to bed for the season. Petitti’s offers tips on both topics — to learn more about planting fall bulbs click here. For advice on putting the garden to bed click here.



