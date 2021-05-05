Dig This: AJ’s tips for successful Container Gardens

AVON,Ohio (WJW) — There are many different ways to enjoy container gardening. It can be anything from herbs to vegetables and flowers to small trees. Fox 8’s Scott Sabol talked with AJ Petitti about the best way to plant a container garden to ensure good growth and success. The Petitti Garden Center team created a handy list of AJ’s Container Garden Tips:

Lighting Level – Consider whether your container will be placed in Sun or Shade and choose plants accordingly.

Soil Selection – Be sure to choose a designated planting mix or potting soil. Do not use any type of common topsoil or filler dirt because they are void of nutrients and also do not drain well.

Drainage & Depth – If using a rather large container, rather than filling it top to bottom with soil, employ an Ups-a-Daisy® to create a false bottom midway down. It supports better air flow, improves drainage, saves on soil, and reduces weight.

Vegetables – Tomato plants and other veggies start small but grow incredibly large, so grow a single vegetable plant in a container that’s at least 14” wide, and don’t put anything else with it. Vegetable plants don’t like to be overcrowded!

Flowers – Annual and perennial flowers can be packed into containers together. For best design, choose a tall variety as the “thriller” centerpiece (e.g. Salvia), surround it with “filler” plants with a mounding habit (e.g. Petunias), and finish it with a “spiller” variety that will trail down the sides of the container (e.g. Ivy).

Hanging Basket Hack – Choose a hanging basket that appeals to you, then simply break up the contents of the basket and plant them in your container for instant gratification!

Fertilizer – Top dress your container with Osmocote®, a slow-release granular fertilizer that feeds plants every time they’re watered up to several weeks at a time.