AJ’s outdoor ‘to do list’ before the snow falls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — As Northeast Ohio prepares for the winter season, AJ Petitti says there is an important list of things you need to take care of in your yard. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and he shares his checklist with Fox 8’s Scott Sabol.

AJ’s pre-winter checklist:

Lawn | Mow lower, getting the blade down to 1.5”, and continue through November. A short lawn heading into winter prevents matting and snow mold.

Leaves | Rake them up because leaving them down breeds mold and fungus in the lawn that will be problematic next spring.

Perennials | After frost hits this week and the foliage yellows and dies back, cut these plants back & remove the debris.

Grasses | It’s okay to leave these up because they provide food for birds and, if they’re tall grasses that stand well and remain upright, they also create winter interest.

Containers | Empty them out and flip them over. The soil is likely depleted of nutrients and leaving soil in with expand/contract over winter, risking cracking and damage to the pot.

Hoses | Clear, disconnect, and wrap up hoses for the season.

Evergreens | Feed them before winter with Holly-tone® and Iron-tone®. Apply Wilt-Stop®, which works as an anti-desiccant to provide a layer of winter protection.

Plant Bulbs | Spring-blooming bulbs can be planted all the way through November and into December until the ground feezes.