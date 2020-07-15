Dig This: AJ’s favorite deer-resistant perennials

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s not too late in the summer to plant perennials according to AJ Petitti, as long as water them every single day, the plants should do fine. What if you have frequent guests in your yard that like to eat your flowers and plants? AJ shared his picks for deer-resistant perennials with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.

AJ Petitti also checked the Fox 8 garden to see how things are doing. He recommends fertilizing tomatoes at this point in the garden season and to keep an eye out for insects because you want to nip an insect problem at the first sign. Finally with the hot weather AJ reminds everyone that we need to water every single day! AJ Pettiti is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor to Fox 8 News in the Morning.