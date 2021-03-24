Dig This: AJ shows you how to get a jump start on your garden

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Early Spring is a perfect time to get a jump start on your garden. AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, shows you how to get seeds started indoors that can later be planted in your garden. According to AJ, this simple process can lead you to a garden full of beauty in a matter of weeks.

The Petitti team summed up AJ’s Seed Starting tips:

Use a Seed Starter instead of potting soil because the starter mix is specially formulated to support germination by retaining moisture and allowing seedling roots to develop freely.

Saturate the starter mix by spraying it with water or thoroughly mixing it with water in a container before spreading it in a grow tray (you can also use all-in-one easy grow kits).

Plant seeds to the depth labeled on the seed packet.

Cover the grow tray with a dome and play it near a sunny window to create the greenhouse effect necessary for seeds to sprout (you can also use a seedling heat mat and grow lights to warm the soil to mimic a sunny window and create that effect).

Once the seeds have sprouted, remove the dome and let them grow!

You can also be resourceful in your seed starting projects by using recycled materials from around the house.