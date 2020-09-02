Dig This: AJ Petitti’s Fall Lawn Care Tips

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The hot summer has created some issues in many Northeast Ohio lawns. AJ Petitti, president of Petitti Garden Centers, shares some great tips for Fall Lawn Care. The Petitti team compiled AJ’s tips:
- Feeding Your Lawn – Apply Scotts® STEP® 4 or Espoma® Organic® Fall Winterizer now. Both are granular, slow-release lawn fertilizers that will green up the lawn while also strengthening the roots.
- Patching Bare Spots – Rake out any patches of dry, dead grass. Then sprinkle Scotts® EZ Seed® Patch & Repair. It’s an all-in-one combination of mulch, seed, and fertilizer perfect for rejuvenating bare spots.
- Re-Seeding the Lawn – September is the #1 best time to accomplish lawn seeding projects (April is the #2 best time). First, eliminate weeds. Then, de-thatch both ways and clean up the debris. Finally, spread your seed, lime, starter fertilizer, and top dress with Sweet Peet®. Water every day until germination. Read Petitti’s “Seeding the Lawn” Garden Guide for complete instructions here: https://www.petittigardencenter.com/seeding-the-lawn/