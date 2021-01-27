Dig This: Air Purifying Houseplants

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Houseplants continue to grow in popularity during the pandemic as people look for ways to create an indoor sanctuary in a stressful time. Not only are living plants a great way to beautify your home, many houseplants also do a good job of purifying the air. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer learned about air purifying houseplants from AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers.

The Petitti team suggests the following houseplants that are particularly good at filtering common toxins from the air inside your home or office, including:

Umbrella Plant (Schefflera)

Corn Plant (Dracaena)

Flamingo Flower (Anthurium)

Pothos (Epipremnum)

English Ivy (Hedera)

Moth Orchid (Phalaenopsis)

View Petitti’s complete list of the best air-purifying houseplants, view pictures, and get care tips. As with all indoor plants, the best expert care tip is to avoid overwatering because it can lead to root rot, fungus gnats, and overall deterioration of your indoor plants. Purchasing a Moisture Meter is a great tool that helps you know when it’s time to water.