CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Did you know that Fall is the best time to plant perennials, trees and shrubs? AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers explains the reason why to Fox 8’s Scott Sabol.

Petitti Garden Centers has Fall planting advice here and suggests these Fall blooming perennials: Fall Sedum, also known as Showy Stonecrop, Hardy Hibiscus, not to be confused with Tropical Hisbiscus, and Sweet Autumn Clematis, a white-blooming variety offering a ton of flowers & fragrance in fall.