Dig This: What you need to do ‘before planting’ to have a successful garden

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- The heavy Spring snow that fell in Northeast Ohio brought down tree branches and weighed down many evergreens and plants. AJ Petitti shares some important advice on what you can do to protect trees and plants hit hard by the weather. AJ also reminds us that now is the time to prevent future weeds and also the time we need to feed our hungry lawns, plants and trees. AJ is president of Petitti Garden Centers and provides weekly lawn and garden advice on Fox 8 News in the Morning.

The Petitti Team shares these Late April Lawn & Garden Tips:Preen® -- Sprinkle the granules in your beds now (like salting a burger) to prevent weeds seeds from germinating.Lawn Fertilizer – If you have not already, apply Scotts® STEP® 1 now to feed the lawn and control for crabgrass before it sprouts and takes hold. Espoma® Spring Lawn Food is the organic alternative.Bonide® Weed Beater® Ultra – This product is particularly effective in the cooler, early spring temperatures and work to kill/control over 200 kinds of broadleaf weeds (it’s too early/cool in the season for Weed & Feed type products).Plant Fertilizer – Feed your perennials, trees, and shrubs with Plant-tone® or Holly-tone® now before the season fully kicks in.Okay to Plant – It’s a great time to plant hardy trees, shrubs, and perennials.