Dig This: What you need to do ‘before planting’ to have a successful garden

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The steps you take to prepare your garden soil before planting are so important, AJ Petitti (President of Petitti Garden Centers) says don’t even bother planting, if you don’t do this. Fox 8’s Scott Sabol talked to AJ about soil preparation and the right mix needed to ensure good growth of your garden crops.
The Petitti Team summed up AJ’s tips:
Physical Barrier – If animals are a chronic problem for your vegetable garden, consider installing a physical barrier that includes fencing, netting, or chicken wire.
Weeds/Debris – Clear any present to achieve clean, fresh surface to start.
Peat Moss or Compost – Spread a single bale of peat moss or several bags of well-composted manure like The Cow. Do not use fresh cow manure!
Garden-tone® — Spread a layer of this Espoma® Organic® vegetable and herb food.
Lightning Lime™ or Hydrated Lime – Apply lime to help balance your soil pH and help your plants better absorb the nutrients you’re providing, with a goal of being around 7. Northeast Ohio soil tends to be acidic.
Soil Perfector® — If you experience heavy clay conditions in your garden, incorporate this one-time soil conditioner to support aeration and permanently prevent soil compaction.
Turn Over – Incorporate well into the earth and existing garden soil.
Weed Barrier – Lay out and pin down a weed barrier.
