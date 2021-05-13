AJ gives the green light — go ahead and plant your flowers!

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — AJ Petitti is giving the thumb’s up and says it is safe to go ahead and plant your flowers. Whether you use container gardens or like to plant in the ground, there are some steps you need to take to give your flowers a healthy start and keep them blooming all season. AJ spells out what you need to do in this edition of Dig This. AJ Petitti is the president of Petitti Garden Centers.

AJ’s favorite Perennials that are also deer resistant:

Coreopsis

Salvia

Scabiosa

Daisies

Yarrow

AJ’s suggestions for planting Annuals:

Supertunia® Vista® — Petunia hybrid series that grows big in sunny spots

Rieger Begonias – Excellent option for creating non-stop color in shady spaces

Lantana – The most deer resistant of all Annuals in Northeast Ohio for sunny spots

AJ’s Hanging Basket Hack:

Try actually “planting” the contents of your hanging baskets in your flower bed to achieve an immediate gorgeous garden that only gets better with time.