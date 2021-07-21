Dig This: How to battle weeds, bugs and fungus in the garden

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s been a rainy, hot, and humid stretch in Northeast Ohio the past few weeks.

And if you have a garden, you’re probably seeing lots of weeds, bugs and fungus.

FOX 8 garden guru AJ Petitti, Petitti Garden Centers, said spraying is the name of the game:

For bugs, spray Captain Jack’s Dead Bug Brew®.

For powdery mildew, spray Copper Fungicide.

For an all-in-one option to address insects, mites, and fungus together, spray Bon-Neem® II.

If finding Japanese Beetles on your plants, install a Beetle Bagger™ trap somewhere away from your plants. You can also spray the creatures with Japanese Beetle Killer™ to kill them on contact.

Keep feeding your flowers with Osmocote® or Plant-tone® to replenish nutrients that leeched out in the rain. For tomato plants, use Tomato-tone®. For all other veggies, use Garden-tone®.