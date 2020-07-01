Dig This: AJ’s watering tips to get through the dry spell

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohio is experiencing a bit of a dry spell and Fox 8’s Todd Meany caught up with AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, to get some advice on the best way to water your flowers, plants and garden.

The Petitti team put together the following tips:

For gardens: Due to the upcoming stretch of heat, humidity, and low rainfall, now’s the time to pay extra attention to watering and watch for insects and fungus. Check under leaves for bugs and treat accordingly with Captain Jack’s Dead Bug Brew®. Check on top of leaves for a layer of fuzzy white powdery mildew and treat accordingly with Copper Fungicide. Also, be sure to harvest herbs continually and don’t let them go to flower.

Watering Tips: With little to no rainfall in the forecast, make sure you:

Water deeply and thoroughly

Water in the morning

Water around the base of plants

Automate watering with the help of a soaker hose and timer

Opt for a watering wand to ensure a gentle shower, if watering by hand

Apply Hydretain® or Soil Moist™ to reduce watering labor and improve moisture retention

Consider using AquaPots® for your container gardening, which are self-watering, outdoor ceramic planters