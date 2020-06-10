Dig This: AJ’s Perennial Picks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Are you looking to plant some perennials but aren’t sure what plants grow best in Northeast Ohio. AJ Petittti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, shared his picks for shade and sunny areas. AJ also shared a quick update on how the Fox 8 garden is doing.
Garden Update
2 points of advice:
- Be sure to continually monitor and cut your herbs all season long. If left unharvested, the plants will bolt, or go to flower and seed, which will alter the plant and make it less palatable.
- Begin applying Copper Fungicide now on plants that are susceptible to powdery mildew, including Zucchini and Cucumbers, to better prevent the onset of this disease.
Shade Perennials
3 options featured:
- Hellebores – Also known as Lenten Rose, modern varieties of this woodland perennial are extremely hardy to Northeast Ohio weather conditions, highly deer resistant, and long blooming. Many begin blooming late February and continue well into summer!
- Ferns – Reliable, low maintenance, and deer resistant, there is an abundance of varieties of perennial Ferns to offer unique structure, texture, and contrast to other companion flowering perennials.
- Bugbane – This low-maintenance perennial grows up to 5 feet tall by the end of the season and offers spikes of white flowers on tall stems late in the growing season.
Sunny Perennials
3 options featured:
- Nepeta – Also known at Catmint, this perennial from the Mint family offers gorgeous blue-purple flowers and great fragrance.
- Lavender – Another beautiful purple perennial, Lavender produces exceptionally aromatic foliage.
- Shasta Daisy – Upright, formal, and tidy, these modern perennial daisies will bloom through summer if trimmed & fertilized after the first bloom.
Proper Planting
When planting perennials this season, follow Angelo Petitti’s “6 Steps for Success”: https://www.petittigardencenter.com/six-steps-for-success-a-guide-to-proper-planting/