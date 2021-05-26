Dig This: A lot happened in the first week of the FOX 8 Garden

Morning Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s only been a week, but the FOX 8 Garden is taking off.

AJ Petitti, Petitti Garden Centers, stopped by the garden Wednesday morning to show FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol all that has happened.

The lettuce is about ready to be harvested and some mites on the peppers need to be sprayed with Captain Jacks organic pesticide.

AJ also says now is the time to put down your Step 2 lawn treatment and grub control.

Watch the video in the player above for more lawn and garden tips from AJ.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News