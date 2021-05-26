Dig This: A lot happened in the first week of the FOX 8 Garden

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s only been a week, but the FOX 8 Garden is taking off.

AJ Petitti, Petitti Garden Centers, stopped by the garden Wednesday morning to show FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol all that has happened.

The lettuce is about ready to be harvested and some mites on the peppers need to be sprayed with Captain Jacks organic pesticide.

AJ also says now is the time to put down your Step 2 lawn treatment and grub control.

Watch the video in the player above for more lawn and garden tips from AJ.