KIRTLAND (WJW) — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton went to Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland Wednesday to find out what’s to come at this year’s HorseFest.

He explored history of horses and how they were used on the farm and in daily life. He also previewed several new events and features, including a stagecoach with tents and a teepee and a horse and hound competition.

Horsefest takes place May 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.