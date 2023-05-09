CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Our “Cooking with Fire” series continued on Tuesday with FOX 8 anchor Wayne Dawson paying a visit to Cleveland Fire Station #13 in the Slavic Village neighborhood.

Wayne got a tour of the station and even ran into his son-in-law, Marlon Webb, who is a firefighter.

Aside from fighting fires, the men and women of Fire Station #13 work to keep the entire fleet of fire trucks on the road.

Wayne also got a cooking lesson as they made a station favorite, Cajun Chicken Pasta. You’ll find a link to the recipe here.