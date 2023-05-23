CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8’s Todd Meany visits Cleveland Fire Station #30 in the Glenville neighborhood. One of the busiest Cleveland Fire Stations, Station #30 is recognized as one of the top ladder companies in town. Todd not only got a rare behind the scenes tour of what that means, but he also had a chance to cook with station chef Gordon Kwan.

Smoked Sticky Ribs

2 Slabs Ribs St Louis Cut

2 tbsp yellow mustard

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp Chinese five spice

Remove skin from back of ribs.

Slather ribs with mustard.

Mix together remaining ingredients and apply them to coated ribs.

Smoke ribs at 225-250 for 2hrs

Remove from smoker allow to rest while preparing Braising liquid

Prepare braising liquid.

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1-2 Tbs grated ginger

2-3 cloves garlic

1 tsp Chinese five spice

Combine all ingredients

Slice all ribs into individual pieces

Place into deep baking pan (roaster, dutch oven)

Pour liquid over ribs making sure to cover ribs as much as possible

Cover pan and bake at 350 for 1hr

Remove ribs from pan and strain remaining liquid into a sauce pan(at this time spoon off excess fat from liquid)

Place sauce pan on stove bring to a boil and thicken liquid using a cornstarch slurry until sauce is syrup like.

Place ribs on lined baking sheet and broil on hi allowing ribs to crisp slightly

Remove from broiler coat with sauce

Garnish with sliced green onion and toasted sesame seeds

Serve