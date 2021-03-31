Colorful Easter flowers that can be planted outside after the holiday

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Looking for some color to add to your indoor Easter celebration? AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, has some suggestions for beautiful plants that can be enjoyed indoors and then planted outside after the holiday. Traditional Easter Lilies, Calla Lilies, Hyacinths, Gerbera Daisy, are a few of the plants AJ suggests. You can also enjoy spring-blooming perennials indoors for a few days, including Saxifraga, Scabiosa, Daisy, Brunnera, and Hellebores, and then plant these outside in the garden to enjoy year after year.

The Petitti team also summarized AJ’s tips for treating crabgrass and protecting your plants from temperature dips:

Crabgrass is about to germinate and sprout, so it’s time to get crabgrass controls applied to lawn as soon as possible. Scotts® Step® 1 works to prevent crabgrass and feed the lawn, so it’s a good product to apply now. If planning to overseed your grass this spring, choose the version called Step 1 for Seeding.

With overnight temperatures dipping particularly low this week, here’s what you need to know:

If the plant spent winter in the ground, it will be fine and protection is optional. If it has budding, developing flowers that you want to protect (like with Mophead Hydrangea), cover with frost cloth, bed sheets, or other light fabric. Flowers that are already in bloom may be lost for the moment but the plant, itself, will not be permanently damaged.

If the plant was recently installed in the ground, cover with cloth as described.

If the plant is easy to move, like in a container or basket, bring the plant into the garage or other interior spot where it will be protected.

DO NOT use any plastic material to cover plants, as plastic transmits the cold and will add to the burning effect on the plant’s flowers/foliage.