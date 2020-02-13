Cleveland’s Own Lego Challenge

1  of  3
(WJW)- A master mission for your favorite Morning Show team in Cleveland.  It is a challenge they didn’t see coming.  We put Wayne Dawson, Kristi Capel, Kenny Crumpton and Stefani Schaefer to the ultimate builder’s test.  Their assignment?  Create a Cleveland icon using Legos in less than 30 minutes.

Here is what they built:

  • Kenny:   Terminal Tower
  • Kristi:    Terminal Tower
  • Stefani:  Cleveland Food Truck
  • Wayne: FOX 8’s Red Couch

Now, we have an assignment for you?  Who built it best?  Check out their creations below and vote.  We will reveal Cleveland’s Lego building master next Wednesday at 10 p.m.

