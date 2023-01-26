CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland native Norelle is back home for a break in between rehearsals for the Super Bowl. Norelle will be performing with Rihanna at Super Bowl LVII. This isn’t the singer’s first super bowl, as she explains to Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany, Norelle has performed before at the big game as well as toured all over the world as a backing vocalist with some of music’s biggest names. Norelle is also growing her solo career and you can follow the rising R&B singer on her social media by clicking here.

