CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When Cleveland native Michael Cavanaugh takes the stage at Playhouse Square on Friday night, he’ll pay tribute to rock piano legends Billy Joel and Elton John.

Cavanaugh will perform at the Keybank State Theatre on Fri., Feb. 11, at 8 p.m.

Cavanaugh received Tony and Grammy nominations for his lead role in the hit Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.” In fact, he was handpicked by Joel to star in the show.

