CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery.

For the second year, it will be celebrated in downtown Cleveland on Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Mall C.

The celebration will include a performances by Grammy Award winner Keyon Harrold, Grammy Award winner Bilal, Karamu House and Hubbs Groove.

The celebration will end with fireworks.

