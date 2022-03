CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Boat Show is back.

The 2022 show is among the first to return to the I-X Center since before the pandemic.

Whether you’re in the market for a new boat or just want to fantasize about owning a boat, this is the show for you.

It features dozens of exhibitors, boating programs, live music and more.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton checked out the show on Friday morning.

It runs through Sunday.

