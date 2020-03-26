‘Cleveland baby!’ Couple who used love of Indians for Fox 8 gender reveal share Opening Day pic of newborn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A couple who is obsessed with the Cleveland Indians and used their love of the team to reveal the gender of their unborn baby on Fox 8 is sharing photos of the little baby.

She, of course, is dressed in Indians gear.

Alexa and Justin Bednarz appeared on Fox 8 News back in November. They are both teachers for the Mentor Cares facility. They met at work and married three years ago. They were due with their first baby on March 18.

“As promised, we would share the birth of our daughter! Daniella Davi Bednarz was born on March 11, 2020. She weighed 8 lbs 4 oz and was 21.5 inches long. She is the light of our lives in these confusing times! As you know how much we love Disney and the Indians, we thought we would share with you our “Opening Day” picture ❤️⚾️💙Thanks again for such a great experience learning that we were having a little princess!”

To watch their gender reveal, check out the video below.

