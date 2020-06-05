1  of  4
Breaking News
Live Blog: Cleveland’s curfew expires Friday morning Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at Noon

Chef Rocco’s Turkey Bolognese recipe

Morning Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW)- Cleveland chef and restaurant owner, Rocco Whalen, joined us virtually in the kitchen to share his classic Turkey Bolognese recipe with Todd Meany.

Recipe:
Ingredients:  Olive oil  1 pound ground turkey 

1/2 onion 

1 carrot 

1 stalk celery 

2 1/2 cloves of garlic 

   1 tbsp tomato paste 

2/3 cup white wine 

2/3 cup of tomato puree 

Oregano 

Thyme 

Basil

Instructions:   Brown turkey in olive oil.  Drain and place in a separate bowl.  Dice onions, carrots, celery and put then in the pan that you had the turkey in.  Saute the vegetables for 2 minutes.  Add garlic, tomato paste, and cook down for another 3 minutes (or until soft).  Add white wine to deglaze the pan.  Add the cooked turkey, herbs (to your taste), and salt and pepper.   Simmer on low for 15 minutes.  Serve the sauce over pasta and enjoy!

**Check out more recipes here**

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News