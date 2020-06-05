Chef Rocco’s Turkey Bolognese recipe

(WJW)- Cleveland chef and restaurant owner, Rocco Whalen, joined us virtually in the kitchen to share his classic Turkey Bolognese recipe with Todd Meany.

Recipe:

Ingredients: Olive oil 1 pound ground turkey

1/2 onion

1 carrot

1 stalk celery

2 1/2 cloves of garlic

1 tbsp tomato paste

2/3 cup white wine

2/3 cup of tomato puree

Oregano

Thyme

Basil

Instructions: Brown turkey in olive oil. Drain and place in a separate bowl. Dice onions, carrots, celery and put then in the pan that you had the turkey in. Saute the vegetables for 2 minutes. Add garlic, tomato paste, and cook down for another 3 minutes (or until soft). Add white wine to deglaze the pan. Add the cooked turkey, herbs (to your taste), and salt and pepper. Simmer on low for 15 minutes. Serve the sauce over pasta and enjoy!

