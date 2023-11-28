CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Grammy-nominated songwriter Jim Brickman visits the Fox 8 Morning Show to share details about his upcoming “Joyful Christmas” tour. Jim will be performing in Cleveland at Playhouse Square’s Hanna Theatre on Saturday December 16th at 2 and 8pm and Sunday December 17th at 2pm. Click here for ticket information.

