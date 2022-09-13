CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Are you a local entrepreneur hoping to give your business a boost? Cleveland Chain Reaction may be just what you’re looking for.

Applications are being accepted through Oct. 14. The top 20 businesses selected as semi-finalists will participate in a business bootcamp. Those businesses will also be featured on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

Three winners will be selected. The first-place winner will receive $40,000, the second-place winner will receive $20,000 and the third-place winner will receive $10,000.

Local businesses can click here to apply.

Cleveland Chain Reaction is a collaboration of several organizations including Greater Cleveland Partnership and COSE.