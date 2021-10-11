Calling all wild turkeys: Enter today to take part in the FOX 8 Turkey Bowl

(WJW) What could be better than the annual Fox 8 Turkey Bowl? This year we are serving up a second helping!

For the first time in history, the Fox 8 Turkey Bowl is a two-day event. We are looking for contestants available to take part on November 24 and Thanksgiving Day, November 25.

So, let’s talk turkey. Every year we get stuffed with requests to be a contestant.

That’s why you really have to stand out to get picked.

Send us a video explaining why you should be selected in the form above. Remember, we’re looking for wild turkeys so the more personality the better.

Gobble up your craziest costume, get out of your ‘fowl’ mood and join us.

*Please note: You must be fully vaccinated to take part in the Turkey Bowl.