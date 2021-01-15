Browns fever captured in ‘ice’ on Fox 8 News in the Morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The talented team from Elegant Ice powered up their chain saws and started carving around 7:40am. The gameplan is to create Cleveland Browns themed sculptures within the hour. Fox 8 News in the Morning followed their artistic progress and watched how they turned a solid block of ice into Swagger Jr and a frozen Ben Roethlisberger tear. If you love ice sculptures then you will want to check out this cool event hosted by Elegant Ice. It’s a drive thru Ice Sculpture Garden and it happens the weekend of February 5th. Click here for more information.

