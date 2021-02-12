Wedding bells are ringing: Local frontline worker, fianceé to wed via zoom today on FOX 8 News in the Morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A frontline worker and his bride-to-be will be wed today in a virtual ceremony on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

Adam Haas and Amy Fixel met around Valentine’s Day three years ago in Crocker Park after meeting on an online dating app.

Haas is a full-time CAT scan technologist for the Cleveland Clinic and has been working the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. Fixel works at a local law firm.

Haas proposed to Fixel by the Christmas tree in Crocker Park on Dec. 4.

Now, Haas and Fixel are set to say their vows this morning LIVE on FOX 8 during a special “Bride, Groom and Zoom wedding.”

Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson will officiate the wedding for the couple and their guests from all over the world.

The couple will also receive special Cleveland Indians themed cake provided by Cakes By The Lake in Lorain.

Stay with us this morning as we talk to the bride and groom before the ceremony and we will bring you the big moment LIVE as they say ‘I Do.’

FOX 8 would also like to thank, Wedfuly, for partnering with us for the ‘live’ zoom wedding.