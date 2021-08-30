Thanks to popular demand — Asian Lantern Festival gets extended 3 more weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks announced today that the Asian Lantern Festival is being extended for three additional weeks through September 26th. The popular event also will give visitors a chance to experience the new Eagle Zip Adventure after dark. There is also an additional drive-through date on Wednesday September 15th. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learned more from Dr. Chris Kuhar, the executive director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Click here for ticket information.