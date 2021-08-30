Thanks to popular demand — Asian Lantern Festival gets extended 3 more weeks

Morning Show
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks announced today that the Asian Lantern Festival is being extended for three additional weeks through September 26th. The popular event also will give visitors a chance to experience the new Eagle Zip Adventure after dark. There is also an additional drive-through date on Wednesday September 15th. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learned more from Dr. Chris Kuhar, the executive director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News