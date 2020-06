CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s time to re-capture your own rock ‘n roll experience at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum and that’s just what Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton did while spending the morning at the lakefront museum. The Rock Hall has re-opened and Kenny learned how things have adapted to keep you COVID-19 safe, including how ‘two stratocasters or five drumsticks can equal six feet of social distancing’. For more information click here.

