CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Like so many events, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Cleveland Latin Gala to be cancelled for the past two years. But it is returning this year!

The event, which will take place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Beachwood, will feature two full days of salsa, bachata, workshops, shows, dinner. an open bar and much more.

On Friday morning, FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton got a preview of what the gala will offer.

