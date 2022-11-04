CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s your chance to drink wine and taste delicious food for a good cause.

The 14th annual Turkey Trot happens Sat., Nov. 5 from noon – 5 p.m. at five wineries in the Grand River Valley.

For $8 at each winery, patrons can sample wines and hearty appetizers.

A portion of the proceeds benefit local food banks in the area.

The following wineries are part of the Turkey Trot:

