CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s your chance to drink wine and taste delicious food for a good cause.
The 14th annual Turkey Trot happens Sat., Nov. 5 from noon – 5 p.m. at five wineries in the Grand River Valley.
For $8 at each winery, patrons can sample wines and hearty appetizers.
A portion of the proceeds benefit local food banks in the area.
The following wineries are part of the Turkey Trot:
- Cask 307 Winery
- Debonne Vineyards
- Ferrante Vineyards & Ristorante
- Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant
- Laurello Vineyards
For more information, click here.