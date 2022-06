CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s no coincidence that this year’s “The Runway” fashion show is taking place on Juneteenth.

The annual high fashion runway show puts a focus on diversity and inclusion.

Fashion entrepreneur Aimon is a runway show producer, stylist, and creative director who launched Fashion Talks here in Cleveland.

The show is Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

