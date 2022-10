CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Al ‘Bubba’ Baker paid a visit to Fox 8 News in the Morning to share some exciting news. Bubba is part of a new Prime Video series called ‘Life After’ that follows 12 retired NFL players as they face new chapters in their life off the field. Bubba also shares details with Fox 8’s Todd Meany and Kristi Capel about a new book he has just finished called ‘The Super 7″.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction