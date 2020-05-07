AJ Petitti shares tip to protect your plants during cold spring snap

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s going to be unusually cold at night over the next few days.
But AJ Petitti, Petitti Garden Centers, shared some tips to protect your plants:
What does this cold snap mean for lawn care?
- Seeding | It’s still perfectly okay to put grass seed down in this weather. If over-seeding, proceed as usual. If patching, use Scotts® EZ Seed® Patch & Repair or Scotts® Patchmaster® Lawn Repair Mix.
- Fertilizing | You can fertilize as you normally would.
- Crabgrass | When it comes to crabgrass preventers, they may/may not be effective at this point in the season, especially if they’ve already begun to germinate.
- Dandelions | If you’re seeing lots of dandelions rampant in the lawn, know that it’s too early to treat them with Weed & Feed. Instead, apply Bonide® Weed Beater® Ultra, which works particularly well in cooler temperatures.
What can I plant now?
- Trees & Shrubs | These hold up perfectly well in cold temperatures.
- Perennials | These are also okay to plant this week and make a great option for Mother’s Day gifting. Some perennials with a long bloom cycle: Yarrow, Scabiosa, Dianthus, and Lupine.
- Annuals | Some annuals actually thrive in cool temperatures above 30 degree Fahrenheit, including colorful Petunias, Geraniums, and Osteospermum.
What plants should I protect until this cold weather passes?
- Bring in your Basil, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Eggplant, Squash, and tender or soft annuals such as New Guinea Impatiens, SunPatiens, etc.