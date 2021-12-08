A very veggie Christmas: The Chef’s Garden shares holiday gift and side dish ideas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — They are the perfect gifts for the foodie in your life.

Farmer Lee Jones from The Chef’s Garden stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to share some unique holiday gift ideas including Experience Boxes, books, teas, marmalades, lotions, soaps and more. Prices range from $300 – $5. Click here to see what they offer.

Chef Jamie Simpson from the Culinary Vegetable Institute shared a recipe for a delicious holiday side dish.

Celery Root and Potato Mash (Makes 4 – 8 oz. portions)

Recipe from Culinary Vegetable Institute

Farm Ingredients:

1 lb. German Butterball or Yellow Flesh Potatoes, Peeled and Diced

1 lb. Celery Root, Peeled and Diced

Pantry Ingredients:

2/3 cup Heavy Cream, Warmed

1/2 lb. Unsalted Butter, Diced

Salt To Taste

Instructions:

In a large pot, submerge the potatoes and celery root in salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer until fork tender, about 20 minutes.

Drain the vegetables and lay them flat on a sheet tray to steam off excess water. Press them through a potato ricer. Return to the pot. Cook the potatoes over low heat, stirring, with a rubber spatula to let some of the excess water evaporate.

Gradually add the milk, stirring to incorporate. Increase the heat to medium and mount the butter, one cube at a time, allow it to partially melt before adding the next cube. Season the potatoes somewhat aggressively with salt.

Serve, keep warm, or chill and store the mash for later use.

Note: This mash can be made ahead of time and stored under refrigeration after cooling. They are best reheated in a microwave before using a whisk to bring them back together. If needed, add a splash of dairy after reheating to loosen them slightly.