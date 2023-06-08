CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The 44th Annual Tri-C JazzFest runs June 22nd to June 24th at Playhouse Square. Jazz legends Herbie Hancock and Trombone Shorty are just a few of the headliners scheduled to perform. Local and regional talent will be entertaining audiences for free outside Playhouse Square. Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson caught up with Terry Pontremoli, Director of the Tri-C JazzFest, to learn more about the internationally known three-day festival that celebrates the genre of jazz music.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction