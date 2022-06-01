CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Museum of Natural History recently welcomed Atticus and Emmett to their otter family. These two North American River Otters join Linus and Calvin in the Perkins Wildlife Center & Woods Garden. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton hangs out with the gang and learns more about what makes these mammals so unique. Click here to learn more about the Otters at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

