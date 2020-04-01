Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for April 18, 2020
Morning Show
Todd Meany tells us what day it is
Video
Local doctor explains the importance of face masks (and why gloves may do more harm than good)
Video
Todd Meany tells us what day it is with an assist from Wayne Dawson
Video
What day is it? Todd Meany is on the case
Video
What day is it?
Video
FOX 8 News in The Morning
Psychologist explains how 'mindfulness' can help alleviate stress
Video
Local doctor explains the importance of face masks (and why gloves may do more harm than good)
Video
Local company offers 'Guardian Angels' for those who serve and care for others
Video
Dig This: AJ Petitti answers viewers' lawn and garden questions
Video
Doctor on returning to normal: 'We have to do it the right way'
Video
Trained psychic medium explains why you might be having vivid dreams during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Tips to keep your hair and nails looking good until salons reopen
Video
As models suggest lower COVID-19 peak, experts warn social distancing must continue
Video
Infectious disease specialist ‘cautiously hopeful’ Ohio hospitals will be equipped to handle surge
Video
University Hospitals asking for help to acquire personal protective equipment
Video
Dieititian shares tip to help you avoid gaining weight during coronavirus quarantine
Video
Infectious disease expert on surge: ‘We’re as ready as we’re ever gonna be’
Video
AJ Petitti shares some tips to help get your lawn ready for spring
Video
Medical student talks about volunteering to help in battle against coronavirus
Video
Training nurses for the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic
Video
Cleveland Clinic discusses decision to limit hospital visitors during coronavirus outbreak
Video
FOX 8 I-Team
I-TEAM: Why is the price at the pump so different at some gas stations?
Video
I-TEAM: Many afraid to go to ER due to coronavirus pandemic, even for serious emergencies
Video
I-TEAM: Cleveland police officer criminally charged after allegedly chasing man with gun
I-TEAM: Cardiac arrest patients not rushed to Cleveland ER due to COVID-19
Video
I-Team: Charges filed after police bust large party in Cleveland Heights
Video
I-TEAM: What should remain open during coronavirus pandemic? New state commission to decide
Video
I-TEAM: Fairview Park officials discuss closing track if people can’t practice social distancing
Video
Cleveland temporarily suspends bulk pick-up, some residents say they were never told
Video
I-TEAM: More inmates at the Cuyahoga County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19
Video
Wickliffe officer shoots suspect; Two arrested after chase
Video
I-TEAM questions Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish about two week lay offs for some employees
Video
I-Team: Off-duty Cleveland police officer involved in shooting; suspect dies, officer okay
Video
Around the Buckeye State
Pledge of Allegiance brings Ohio neighborhood together each morning — at a distance!
Ohio teen who walked daily to library for homework help gets accepted to 12 colleges
Video
DeWine, Amy, Responder: ‘Inspiration Litter’ named after figures in pandemic, will help children and veterans with disabilities
Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
Video
247 deaths, over 6K coronavirus cases in Ohio, health department confirms
Fresh Mark in Salem temporarily shutting down due to COVID-19 concerns
Amazon CEO donates $453K to charities, including Ohio food bank, amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Non-verbal little girl who signs along with beloved DeWine interpreter gets a special message from role model
Video
Shoplifter charged with ‘recklessly exposing’ others to COVID-19 at Ohio Kroger
Ohio’s expanded Stay-at-Home order now in effect; here’s what it means
Video
119 coronavirus deaths in Ohio; Cuyahoga and Mahoning counties have highest death tolls
Video
Ohio’s expanded Stay-at-Home order goes into effect tonight; here is how the biggest changes will affect you
Video
