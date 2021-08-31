Meet the Cleveland mayoral candidates

FOX 8 News is introducing you to the candidates for mayor of Cleveland. The primary election is Sept. 14. The top two candidates from the primary will appear on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 2.
Justin Bibb
Nonprofit Leader
Justin Bibb, the CSO of Urbanova, is the youngest candidate in the race. His message for the city? “Cleveland can’t wait.” Read More…
Ross DiBello
Attorney
Ross DiBello is a political newcomer and ex-professional poker player with experience interacting with people across all of Cleveland’s wards. He calls the culture of city hall toxic and stagnant.Read More…
Basheer Jones
Cleveland City Councilmember
The first-term city councilmember has his sights on a bigger prize. He boasts his accomplishments in Ward 7. Read More…
Kevin Kelley
Cleveland City Council President
Kevin Kelley has been a member of city council since 2005, representing Ward 13. He’s focused on public safety and workforce development. Read More…
Dennis Kucinich
Former Cleveland Mayor and U.S. Representative
Once called “the boy mayor,” Dennis Kucinich held the top office in Cleveland in the 1970s. Now, he’s back for Round 2. Read More…
Zack Reed
Former Cleveland City Councilmember
Zack Reed made it out of the primary last mayoral race, but lost in the general election. He’s trying to make Cleveland City Hall more accessible and more efficient. Read More…
Sandra Williams
Ohio State Senator
Sandra Williams has represented Cleveland and a few of its surrounding suburbs on the state level for more than two decades. She says the city needs real change. Read More…