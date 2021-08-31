Meet the Cleveland mayoral candidates

FOX 8 News is introducing you to the candidates for mayor of Cleveland. The primary election is Sept. 14. The top two candidates from the primary will appear on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 2.

Justin Bibb

Nonprofit Leader

Justin Bibb, the CSO of Urbanova, is the youngest candidate in the race. His message for the city? “Cleveland can’t wait.” Read More…

Ross DiBello

Attorney

Ross DiBello is a political newcomer and ex-professional poker player with experience interacting with people across all of Cleveland’s wards. He calls the culture of city hall toxic and stagnant.Read More…

Basheer Jones

Cleveland City Councilmember

The first-term city councilmember has his sights on a bigger prize. He boasts his accomplishments in Ward 7. Read More…

Kevin Kelley

Cleveland City Council President

Kevin Kelley has been a member of city council since 2005, representing Ward 13. He’s focused on public safety and workforce development. Read More…

Dennis Kucinich

Former Cleveland Mayor and U.S. Representative

Once called “the boy mayor,” Dennis Kucinich held the top office in Cleveland in the 1970s. Now, he’s back for Round 2. Read More…

Zack Reed

Former Cleveland City Councilmember

Zack Reed made it out of the primary last mayoral race, but lost in the general election. He’s trying to make Cleveland City Hall more accessible and more efficient. Read More…

Sandra Williams

Ohio State Senator

Sandra Williams has represented Cleveland and a few of its surrounding suburbs on the state level for more than two decades. She says the city needs real change. Read More…