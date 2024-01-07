Light snow today, windy Tuesday, arctic air on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Here’s how your Sunday is shaping up…scattered drizzle/light snow in spots this morning. Not much accumulation with overcast skies. Overall coverage will be higher today but the snowfall will be light.

Tuesday will be windy then a cold snap next weekend as arctic air moves our way.

Today’s snowfall potential.

Monday looks quiet. 2nd system arrives Tuesday bringing winds over 40 mph with rain, and briefly milder temps (40s)

Active SW to NE storm track continues next week. Each system stronger than the previous one.

The next one arrives on Friday night into Saturday and will be followed by highs next Sunday only making it into the 20s, lows in the teens, and wind chills in the single digits.