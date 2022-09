CLEVELAND (WJW)–What’s the best way to learn another language? Well don’t look at a book. The best way to learn is to chat with friends.



Cleveland Metropolitan School District has a unique school where children who speak mostly Spanish and children who speak mostly English work to help each other learn the others language.

As we continue our look at Hispanic Heritage month, Fox 8’s Roosevelt Leftwich takes us to Buhrer Dual language school who’s mission bridges far more than just a language gap.